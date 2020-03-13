All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5020 BELAIR ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5020 BELAIR ROAD
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

5020 BELAIR ROAD

5020 Belair Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5020 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21206
Waltherson

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
MUST HAVE A MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 630 PER OWNER. 1 Bedroom Apartment on Second level. Could be used as commercial space or APT Spacious rooms. Apartment close to the bus line. Electric is included. Tenant to pay 1/3 of water bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 BELAIR ROAD have any available units?
5020 BELAIR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5020 BELAIR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5020 BELAIR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 BELAIR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5020 BELAIR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5020 BELAIR ROAD offer parking?
No, 5020 BELAIR ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5020 BELAIR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 BELAIR ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 BELAIR ROAD have a pool?
No, 5020 BELAIR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5020 BELAIR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5020 BELAIR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 BELAIR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5020 BELAIR ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5020 BELAIR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5020 BELAIR ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland