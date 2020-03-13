5020 BELAIR ROAD

MUST HAVE A MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 630 PER OWNER. 1 Bedroom Apartment on Second level. Could be used as commercial space or APT Spacious rooms. Apartment close to the bus line. Electric is included. Tenant to pay 1/3 of water bill.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
