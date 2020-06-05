All apartments in Baltimore
49 Talbott St
49 Talbott St

49 West Talbott Street · No Longer Available
Location

49 West Talbott Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 bedroom townhouse with central air conditioning available now! Come enjoy your new home that features; 2 bedrooms with ample closet space, a living room, dining room, kitchen, full bathroom and a finished basement with washer and dryer hook ups. Relax on your front porch and let the kids play in the front or fenced back yard. This property is located on a well desired street in Brooklyn. Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at: 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Talbott St have any available units?
49 Talbott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Talbott St have?
Some of 49 Talbott St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Talbott St currently offering any rent specials?
49 Talbott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Talbott St pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 Talbott St is pet friendly.
Does 49 Talbott St offer parking?
No, 49 Talbott St does not offer parking.
Does 49 Talbott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Talbott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Talbott St have a pool?
No, 49 Talbott St does not have a pool.
Does 49 Talbott St have accessible units?
No, 49 Talbott St does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Talbott St have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Talbott St does not have units with dishwashers.

