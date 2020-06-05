49 Talbott St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 2 bedroom townhouse with central air conditioning available now! Come enjoy your new home that features; 2 bedrooms with ample closet space, a living room, dining room, kitchen, full bathroom and a finished basement with washer and dryer hook ups. Relax on your front porch and let the kids play in the front or fenced back yard. This property is located on a well desired street in Brooklyn. Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at: 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com