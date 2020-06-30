4718 NORWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Big detached home on a huge corner lot in the sought after area of Forest Park. Walk in and be greeted by gleaming hard wood floors and a large sitting area. Separate formal dining room open to a big kitchen featuring a Kitchen island and lots of cabinet space. Large, First floor Family/Living room. Ceramic tile bathroom. Big bedrooms. Central Air and heat. The exterior yard is huge and perfect for kids and cookouts. Close to shopping, dining and transportation. WATER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT!