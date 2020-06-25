Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
4716 Chatford Avenue
Last updated June 15 2019 at 7:05 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4716 Chatford Avenue
4716 Chatford Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4716 Chatford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Parkside
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1,300 updated 2 bedroom 1.5 baths in quite neighborhood of Parkside. Close to schools and shopping. Nice yard for family cookouts.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4716 Chatford Avenue have any available units?
4716 Chatford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4716 Chatford Avenue have?
Some of 4716 Chatford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4716 Chatford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Chatford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Chatford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4716 Chatford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4716 Chatford Avenue offer parking?
No, 4716 Chatford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4716 Chatford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4716 Chatford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Chatford Avenue have a pool?
No, 4716 Chatford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4716 Chatford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4716 Chatford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Chatford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4716 Chatford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
