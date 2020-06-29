All apartments in Baltimore
4708 York Road

4708 York Road · No Longer Available
Location

4708 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
Radnor - Winston

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
1512 sq ft Spacious, bright and beautiful Townhome with laminate flooring.
3 Bedrooms,
2.5 Bathrooms
Kitchen with breakfast bar
Formal Living room and Dining room,
Plenty of parking on the street
Basement for storage and Backyard

Conveniently located near Morgan State University and Loyola University! Close to Grocery stores, coffee shops, Restaurants, Sherwood Gardens, Diane Geppi-Aikens Field.

All utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved pets only

To see this property contact us:

Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4708 York Road have any available units?
4708 York Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4708 York Road currently offering any rent specials?
4708 York Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4708 York Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4708 York Road is pet friendly.
Does 4708 York Road offer parking?
No, 4708 York Road does not offer parking.
Does 4708 York Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4708 York Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4708 York Road have a pool?
No, 4708 York Road does not have a pool.
Does 4708 York Road have accessible units?
No, 4708 York Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4708 York Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4708 York Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4708 York Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4708 York Road does not have units with air conditioning.

