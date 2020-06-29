4708 York Road

Amenities

pet friendly coffee bar

1512 sq ft Spacious, bright and beautiful Townhome with laminate flooring.

3 Bedrooms,

2.5 Bathrooms

Kitchen with breakfast bar

Formal Living room and Dining room,

Plenty of parking on the street

Basement for storage and Backyard



Conveniently located near Morgan State University and Loyola University! Close to Grocery stores, coffee shops, Restaurants, Sherwood Gardens, Diane Geppi-Aikens Field.



All utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved pets only



To see this property contact us:



Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com

443.741.1691 ext 2



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.