4708 York Road

Amenities
1512 sq ft Spacious, bright and beautiful Townhome with laminate flooring.
3 Bedrooms,
2.5 Bathrooms
Kitchen with breakfast bar
Formal Living room and Dining room,
Plenty of parking on the street
Basement for storage and Backyard
Conveniently located near Morgan State University and Loyola University! Close to Grocery stores, coffee shops, Restaurants, Sherwood Gardens, Diane Geppi-Aikens Field.
All utilities are tenant responsibility. Approved pets only
To see this property contact us:
Leasing@silverlinemgmt.com
443.741.1691 ext 2
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.