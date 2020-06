Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to your beautiful 4 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths!! This home has been totally rehabbed with hardwood floors, beautiful tiled bathrooms and kitchen, new cabinets and counter top brand new carpet, central air, deck off rear bedroom, private rear parking pad...close to Loyola,Towson,Notre Dame, I-83, Downtown,and public transportation...No smoking and pets will be considered on a case by case basis...Don't miss this one!!