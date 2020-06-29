4609 FRANKFORD

FIVE BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS!! YOU MUST SEE THIS HOME--JUST RENOVATED WITH SHINY HARDWOODS IN THE MAIN ROOMS AND ALL BEDROOMS. LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM ARE SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT FROM THE WINDOWS.2 FULL BATHROOMS ARE JUST REMODELED.KITCHEN HAS NEW FLOORING AND BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTERS. KITCHEN INCLUDES GAS STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR.WASHER AND DRYER ARE LOCATED IN THE LOWER LEVEL.EFFICIENT NEW WINDOWS HAVE JUST BEEN ADDED IN MANY ROOMS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
