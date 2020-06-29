All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4609 FRANKFORD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4609 FRANKFORD
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:44 PM

4609 FRANKFORD

4609 Frankford Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Frankford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4609 Frankford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FIVE BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS!! YOU MUST SEE THIS HOME--JUST RENOVATED WITH SHINY HARDWOODS IN THE MAIN ROOMS AND ALL BEDROOMS. LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM ARE SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT FROM THE WINDOWS.2 FULL BATHROOMS ARE JUST REMODELED.KITCHEN HAS NEW FLOORING AND BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTERS. KITCHEN INCLUDES GAS STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR.WASHER AND DRYER ARE LOCATED IN THE LOWER LEVEL.EFFICIENT NEW WINDOWS HAVE JUST BEEN ADDED IN MANY ROOMS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 FRANKFORD have any available units?
4609 FRANKFORD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 FRANKFORD have?
Some of 4609 FRANKFORD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 FRANKFORD currently offering any rent specials?
4609 FRANKFORD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 FRANKFORD pet-friendly?
No, 4609 FRANKFORD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4609 FRANKFORD offer parking?
No, 4609 FRANKFORD does not offer parking.
Does 4609 FRANKFORD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4609 FRANKFORD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 FRANKFORD have a pool?
No, 4609 FRANKFORD does not have a pool.
Does 4609 FRANKFORD have accessible units?
No, 4609 FRANKFORD does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 FRANKFORD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4609 FRANKFORD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland