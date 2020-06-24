Rent Calculator
4604 MARBLE HALL ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4604 MARBLE HALL ROAD
4604 Marble Hall Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4604 Marble Hall Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
New Northwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4604 MARBLE HALL ROAD have any available units?
4604 MARBLE HALL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4604 MARBLE HALL ROAD have?
Some of 4604 MARBLE HALL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 4604 MARBLE HALL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4604 MARBLE HALL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 MARBLE HALL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4604 MARBLE HALL ROAD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4604 MARBLE HALL ROAD offer parking?
No, 4604 MARBLE HALL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4604 MARBLE HALL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4604 MARBLE HALL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 MARBLE HALL ROAD have a pool?
No, 4604 MARBLE HALL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4604 MARBLE HALL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4604 MARBLE HALL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 MARBLE HALL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4604 MARBLE HALL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
