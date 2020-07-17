All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

4505 N. Rogers Ave

4505 North Rogers Avenue · (443) 742-4655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4505 North Rogers Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Woodmere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4505 N. Rogers Ave · Avail. Aug 15

$1,299

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
4505 N. Rogers Ave Available 08/15/20 2 Bedroom EOG Townhome - Woodmere - 2 bedroom EOG townhome with a covered front porch leading to a spacious living room and hardwood floors, as well as an updated kitchen with a separate dining area. The partially finished basement also has a storage area and washer/dryer. A spacious back yard with covered patio and 2 car parking pad. Available Immediately!!!!

Small dog considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3055546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4505 N. Rogers Ave have any available units?
4505 N. Rogers Ave has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4505 N. Rogers Ave have?
Some of 4505 N. Rogers Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4505 N. Rogers Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4505 N. Rogers Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4505 N. Rogers Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4505 N. Rogers Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4505 N. Rogers Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4505 N. Rogers Ave offers parking.
Does 4505 N. Rogers Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4505 N. Rogers Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4505 N. Rogers Ave have a pool?
No, 4505 N. Rogers Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4505 N. Rogers Ave have accessible units?
No, 4505 N. Rogers Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4505 N. Rogers Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4505 N. Rogers Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
