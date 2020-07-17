Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

4505 N. Rogers Ave Available 08/15/20 2 Bedroom EOG Townhome - Woodmere - 2 bedroom EOG townhome with a covered front porch leading to a spacious living room and hardwood floors, as well as an updated kitchen with a separate dining area. The partially finished basement also has a storage area and washer/dryer. A spacious back yard with covered patio and 2 car parking pad. Available Immediately!!!!



Small dog considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3055546)