4500 WILMSLOW ROAD

Come see this charming 3 bedroom home with gleaming pine flooring, large eat-in kitchen, modern equipped kitchen & bath, Washer Dryer Laundry in lower level, storage in basement, CAC, sun room on the side. Yes, it's close to Cold Spring Lane but most of the house faces towards Wilmslow Road. And the area here in Roland Park, Evergreen Area offers a lot of community and is close to everywhere. Just 2 blocks to a lovely park, Stoney Run and a short stroll to many shops. This is a wonderful place to call home. the prior folks renting here lived here ...were here for over 10 years. We hope that you could be too. Pets will be considered on a case-by case basis. If you need studio space. The owners own an adjacent building where they have studios and you could rentone too! Ideal for all.