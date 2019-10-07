All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

4500 WILMSLOW ROAD

4500 Wilmslow Road · No Longer Available
Location

4500 Wilmslow Road, Baltimore, MD 21210
Mid-Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this charming 3 bedroom home with gleaming pine flooring, large eat-in kitchen, modern equipped kitchen & bath, Washer Dryer Laundry in lower level, storage in basement, CAC, sun room on the side. Yes, it's close to Cold Spring Lane but most of the house faces towards Wilmslow Road. And the area here in Roland Park, Evergreen Area offers a lot of community and is close to everywhere. Just 2 blocks to a lovely park, Stoney Run and a short stroll to many shops. This is a wonderful place to call home. the prior folks renting here lived here ...were here for over 10 years. We hope that you could be too. Pets will be considered on a case-by case basis. If you need studio space. The owners own an adjacent building where they have studios and you could rentone too! Ideal for all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 WILMSLOW ROAD have any available units?
4500 WILMSLOW ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4500 WILMSLOW ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4500 WILMSLOW ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 WILMSLOW ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4500 WILMSLOW ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 4500 WILMSLOW ROAD offer parking?
No, 4500 WILMSLOW ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4500 WILMSLOW ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4500 WILMSLOW ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 WILMSLOW ROAD have a pool?
No, 4500 WILMSLOW ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4500 WILMSLOW ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4500 WILMSLOW ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 WILMSLOW ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4500 WILMSLOW ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4500 WILMSLOW ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4500 WILMSLOW ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

