43 E HUGHES STREET
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:45 AM

43 E HUGHES STREET

43 East Hughes Street · No Longer Available
Location

43 East Hughes Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Security system, smoke detector. New master bathroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 E HUGHES STREET have any available units?
43 E HUGHES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 43 E HUGHES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
43 E HUGHES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 E HUGHES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 43 E HUGHES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 43 E HUGHES STREET offer parking?
No, 43 E HUGHES STREET does not offer parking.
Does 43 E HUGHES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 E HUGHES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 E HUGHES STREET have a pool?
No, 43 E HUGHES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 43 E HUGHES STREET have accessible units?
No, 43 E HUGHES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 43 E HUGHES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 E HUGHES STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 E HUGHES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 E HUGHES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
