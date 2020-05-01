Rent Calculator
43 E HUGHES STREET
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 8
43 E HUGHES STREET
43 East Hughes Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
43 East Hughes Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Security system, smoke detector. New master bathroom
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 43 E HUGHES STREET have any available units?
43 E HUGHES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 43 E HUGHES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
43 E HUGHES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 E HUGHES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 43 E HUGHES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 43 E HUGHES STREET offer parking?
No, 43 E HUGHES STREET does not offer parking.
Does 43 E HUGHES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 E HUGHES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 E HUGHES STREET have a pool?
No, 43 E HUGHES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 43 E HUGHES STREET have accessible units?
No, 43 E HUGHES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 43 E HUGHES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 E HUGHES STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 E HUGHES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 E HUGHES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
