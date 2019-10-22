All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4295 Falls Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4295 Falls Rd
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

4295 Falls Rd

4295 Falls Road · (410) 608-9705 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Hoes Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4295 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hoes Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4295 Falls Rd · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Charming 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Roland Heights/Medfield - Charming 3 bedroom townhome in Roland Heights/Medfield boasts hardwood floors throughout! The main level provides a spacious living room and separate dining room with a galley kitchen that leads to a covered porch overlooking a fenced yard. The upper level offers 3 spacious bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Additional features include a finished basement with full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience. Located just off I-83 with easy access to The Avenue in Hampden, Loyola University and the light rail.

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5713521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4295 Falls Rd have any available units?
4295 Falls Rd has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4295 Falls Rd have?
Some of 4295 Falls Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4295 Falls Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4295 Falls Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4295 Falls Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4295 Falls Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4295 Falls Rd offer parking?
No, 4295 Falls Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4295 Falls Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4295 Falls Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4295 Falls Rd have a pool?
No, 4295 Falls Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4295 Falls Rd have accessible units?
No, 4295 Falls Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4295 Falls Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4295 Falls Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4295 Falls Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity