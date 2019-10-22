4295 Falls Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Charming 3 Bedroom Townhome ~ Roland Heights/Medfield - Charming 3 bedroom townhome in Roland Heights/Medfield boasts hardwood floors throughout! The main level provides a spacious living room and separate dining room with a galley kitchen that leads to a covered porch overlooking a fenced yard. The upper level offers 3 spacious bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Additional features include a finished basement with full-sized washer/dryer for added convenience. Located just off I-83 with easy access to The Avenue in Hampden, Loyola University and the light rail.



Pets considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE5713521)