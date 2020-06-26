All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 424 Tuxedo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
424 Tuxedo St
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

424 Tuxedo St

424 Tuxedo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

424 Tuxedo Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Remington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/20/19 Updated 2 bedroom townhome in Remington with hardwood floors and exposed brick walls. Updated eat-in kitchen and partially finished basement with washer/dryer. Covered front porch and backyard with privacy fence.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4924181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Tuxedo St have any available units?
424 Tuxedo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Tuxedo St have?
Some of 424 Tuxedo St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Tuxedo St currently offering any rent specials?
424 Tuxedo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Tuxedo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Tuxedo St is pet friendly.
Does 424 Tuxedo St offer parking?
No, 424 Tuxedo St does not offer parking.
Does 424 Tuxedo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 Tuxedo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Tuxedo St have a pool?
No, 424 Tuxedo St does not have a pool.
Does 424 Tuxedo St have accessible units?
No, 424 Tuxedo St does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Tuxedo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Tuxedo St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland