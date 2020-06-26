424 Tuxedo St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/20/19 Updated 2 bedroom townhome in Remington with hardwood floors and exposed brick walls. Updated eat-in kitchen and partially finished basement with washer/dryer. Covered front porch and backyard with privacy fence.



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE4924181)