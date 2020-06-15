419 CHADFORD RD

Amenities

RENT: GATED COMMUNITY of Large Town homes with lots of amenities! All the right stuff - open floor plan; lots of closets; powder room on both LL and 1st floor + 2 full baths on sleeping level! Deck off kitchen overlooking private open space! beautiful private pool - lots of amenities! Convenient to town, Towson and Roland Park! Tenant to pay all utilities, House is also LISTED FOR SALES. See attached documents to be included with rental application. All potential renters must be accompanied by an agent.. Rental fee $55 per adult over 18 years of age. Due to quarantine, all rental applications must be online with credit card.