All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 419 CHADFORD RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
419 CHADFORD RD
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:06 AM

419 CHADFORD RD

419 Chadford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

419 Chadford Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
RENT: GATED COMMUNITY of Large Town homes with lots of amenities! All the right stuff - open floor plan; lots of closets; powder room on both LL and 1st floor + 2 full baths on sleeping level! Deck off kitchen overlooking private open space! beautiful private pool - lots of amenities! Convenient to town, Towson and Roland Park! Tenant to pay all utilities, House is also LISTED FOR SALES. See attached documents to be included with rental application. All potential renters must be accompanied by an agent.. Rental fee $55 per adult over 18 years of age. Due to quarantine, all rental applications must be online with credit card.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 CHADFORD RD have any available units?
419 CHADFORD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 CHADFORD RD have?
Some of 419 CHADFORD RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 CHADFORD RD currently offering any rent specials?
419 CHADFORD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 CHADFORD RD pet-friendly?
No, 419 CHADFORD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 419 CHADFORD RD offer parking?
Yes, 419 CHADFORD RD offers parking.
Does 419 CHADFORD RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 CHADFORD RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 CHADFORD RD have a pool?
Yes, 419 CHADFORD RD has a pool.
Does 419 CHADFORD RD have accessible units?
No, 419 CHADFORD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 419 CHADFORD RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 CHADFORD RD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland