417 S Regester St
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

417 S Regester St

417 South Regester Street · No Longer Available
Location

417 South Regester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Available 08/02/19 Amazing 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Fells Point

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Granite Countertops
-Recess Lighting
-Washer & Dryer
-Deck off of 3rd Floor
-Fenced in Backyard
-Walking Distance to Bars & Restaurants

(RLNE5029324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 S Regester St have any available units?
417 S Regester St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 S Regester St have?
Some of 417 S Regester St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 S Regester St currently offering any rent specials?
417 S Regester St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 S Regester St pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 S Regester St is pet friendly.
Does 417 S Regester St offer parking?
No, 417 S Regester St does not offer parking.
Does 417 S Regester St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 S Regester St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 S Regester St have a pool?
No, 417 S Regester St does not have a pool.
Does 417 S Regester St have accessible units?
No, 417 S Regester St does not have accessible units.
Does 417 S Regester St have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 S Regester St does not have units with dishwashers.
