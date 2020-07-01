4113 Mountwood Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and view this gorgeous home located in Baltimore City! With gleaming hardwood floors all throughout the unit, separate living and dining area, updated kitchen, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, stunning backsplash that ads an elegant touch! Laundry area with full size washer and dryer is located in partially finished basement and has a potential for storage area or for an entertainment area! Lastly, has brand new HVAC system a fully fenced backyard!

Call us now to set up an appointment!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit