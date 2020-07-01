All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:45 AM

4113 Mountwood Rd

4113 Mountwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

4113 Mountwood Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Edmondson

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and view this gorgeous home located in Baltimore City! With gleaming hardwood floors all throughout the unit, separate living and dining area, updated kitchen, fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, stunning backsplash that ads an elegant touch! Laundry area with full size washer and dryer is located in partially finished basement and has a potential for storage area or for an entertainment area! Lastly, has brand new HVAC system a fully fenced backyard!
Call us now to set up an appointment!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 Mountwood Rd have any available units?
4113 Mountwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4113 Mountwood Rd have?
Some of 4113 Mountwood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 Mountwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4113 Mountwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 Mountwood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4113 Mountwood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4113 Mountwood Rd offer parking?
No, 4113 Mountwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4113 Mountwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4113 Mountwood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 Mountwood Rd have a pool?
No, 4113 Mountwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4113 Mountwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 4113 Mountwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 Mountwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4113 Mountwood Rd has units with dishwashers.

