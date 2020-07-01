Rent Calculator
4109 Roland Ave Unit 2S
4109 Roland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4109 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment in Roland Park with Off Street Parking
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Floors
-Spacious Rooms
-Large Walk-In Closet
-Historic Charm
-Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants
-Great Schools
-Laundry Room in Building
-Off Street Parking
(RLNE5632501)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4109 Roland Ave Unit 2S have any available units?
4109 Roland Ave Unit 2S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4109 Roland Ave Unit 2S have?
Some of 4109 Roland Ave Unit 2S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4109 Roland Ave Unit 2S currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Roland Ave Unit 2S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Roland Ave Unit 2S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4109 Roland Ave Unit 2S is pet friendly.
Does 4109 Roland Ave Unit 2S offer parking?
Yes, 4109 Roland Ave Unit 2S offers parking.
Does 4109 Roland Ave Unit 2S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Roland Ave Unit 2S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Roland Ave Unit 2S have a pool?
No, 4109 Roland Ave Unit 2S does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Roland Ave Unit 2S have accessible units?
No, 4109 Roland Ave Unit 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Roland Ave Unit 2S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 Roland Ave Unit 2S does not have units with dishwashers.
