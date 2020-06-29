4025 Falls Rd. - First Floor Available 07/01/20 4025 Falls Rd/1 Bed & Den First Floor Apartment in Hampden - Lovely 1 bedroom & den first floor apartment in Hampden. Hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Available July 1. $950 Monthly + Utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4025 Falls Rd. have any available units?
4025 Falls Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4025 Falls Rd. have?
Some of 4025 Falls Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 Falls Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4025 Falls Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 Falls Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4025 Falls Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 4025 Falls Rd. offer parking?
No, 4025 Falls Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 4025 Falls Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4025 Falls Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 Falls Rd. have a pool?
No, 4025 Falls Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4025 Falls Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4025 Falls Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 Falls Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4025 Falls Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
