4000 N CHARLES STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage lobby

Super location of this high rise on N. Charles St, just a few blocks from the Johns Hopkins undergrad campus near Charles Village. When you rent here, your heat, CAC, water and parking are included. Very affordable. Come have a look at an apartment with a long view to the west and the pool in the "back yard". We hope the pool opens this year. Someone is at the front desk in the lobby 24 hours each day. Parking is in a gated garage. Application fee is $50. for each adult. Listing agent has application form and lease form. No pets please, but maybe tropical fish.