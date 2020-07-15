All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:15 AM

4000 N CHARLES STREET N

4000 North Charles Street · (410) 327-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4000 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Tuscany - Cantebury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 607 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
lobby
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
lobby
Super location of this high rise on N. Charles St, just a few blocks from the Johns Hopkins undergrad campus near Charles Village. When you rent here, your heat, CAC, water and parking are included. Very affordable. Come have a look at an apartment with a long view to the west and the pool in the "back yard". We hope the pool opens this year. Someone is at the front desk in the lobby 24 hours each day. Parking is in a gated garage. Application fee is $50. for each adult. Listing agent has application form and lease form. No pets please, but maybe tropical fish.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 N CHARLES STREET N have any available units?
4000 N CHARLES STREET N has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 N CHARLES STREET N have?
Some of 4000 N CHARLES STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 N CHARLES STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
4000 N CHARLES STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 N CHARLES STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 4000 N CHARLES STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4000 N CHARLES STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 4000 N CHARLES STREET N offers parking.
Does 4000 N CHARLES STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4000 N CHARLES STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 N CHARLES STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 4000 N CHARLES STREET N has a pool.
Does 4000 N CHARLES STREET N have accessible units?
No, 4000 N CHARLES STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 N CHARLES STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 N CHARLES STREET N has units with dishwashers.
