40 N ROSEDALE STREET

This spacious 3 bedroom home is just across the street from abundant green space and trails in Gwynn Falls Park. On the lower level this home features a finished basement with a full bath, making it perfect for use as an additional bedroom, or for a rec room with the included bar. The bedrooms on the upper level of this home are surprisingly large with a master bedroom that overlooks the park. The main level is elevated above the street, making the living spaces feel very private, even with the windows open. Located a short drive from Rt. 40 and I-95, this home is conveniently situated for most commutes.