40 N ROSEDALE STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:46 PM

40 N ROSEDALE STREET

40 North Rosedale Street · (410) 675-1550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 North Rosedale Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Carroll South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

This spacious 3 bedroom home is just across the street from abundant green space and trails in Gwynn Falls Park. On the lower level this home features a finished basement with a full bath, making it perfect for use as an additional bedroom, or for a rec room with the included bar. The bedrooms on the upper level of this home are surprisingly large with a master bedroom that overlooks the park. The main level is elevated above the street, making the living spaces feel very private, even with the windows open. Located a short drive from Rt. 40 and I-95, this home is conveniently situated for most commutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 N ROSEDALE STREET have any available units?
40 N ROSEDALE STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 40 N ROSEDALE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
40 N ROSEDALE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 N ROSEDALE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 40 N ROSEDALE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 40 N ROSEDALE STREET offer parking?
No, 40 N ROSEDALE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 40 N ROSEDALE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 N ROSEDALE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 N ROSEDALE STREET have a pool?
No, 40 N ROSEDALE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 40 N ROSEDALE STREET have accessible units?
No, 40 N ROSEDALE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 40 N ROSEDALE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 N ROSEDALE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 N ROSEDALE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 N ROSEDALE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
