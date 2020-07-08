All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 3 2019 at 11:50 PM

3912 West Garrison Avenue

3912 West Garrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3912 West Garrison Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Langston Hughes

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Must See Property!!! Main level has hardwood floors, Spacious living/dining areas. This Gem will not last long, Schedule for a property tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 West Garrison Avenue have any available units?
3912 West Garrison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 West Garrison Avenue have?
Some of 3912 West Garrison Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 West Garrison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3912 West Garrison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 West Garrison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3912 West Garrison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3912 West Garrison Avenue offer parking?
No, 3912 West Garrison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3912 West Garrison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3912 West Garrison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 West Garrison Avenue have a pool?
No, 3912 West Garrison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3912 West Garrison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3912 West Garrison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 West Garrison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3912 West Garrison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

