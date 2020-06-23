3902 W. Strathmore Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Cape Cod in Cross Country! - Beautiful 3 bedroom Cape Cod in Cross Country features a covered porch front and private driveway for convenient off-street parking! Bright main level offers a spacious living room with bonus 1/2 bath and large dining/kitchen combo! Comfortable upper level boasts 3 generously-sized bedrooms with wall-to-wall carpeting and shared full bath. Unfinished basement provides tons of extra storage and a full size washer/dryer for added efficiency. Private tree lined backyard offers both privacy and plenty of room to entertain!



Pets under 50lbs welcome with additional deposit.



Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE1859052)