All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3902 W. Strathmore Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3902 W. Strathmore Ave
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:33 PM

3902 W. Strathmore Ave

3902 West Strathmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Glen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3902 West Strathmore Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Cape Cod in Cross Country! - Beautiful 3 bedroom Cape Cod in Cross Country features a covered porch front and private driveway for convenient off-street parking! Bright main level offers a spacious living room with bonus 1/2 bath and large dining/kitchen combo! Comfortable upper level boasts 3 generously-sized bedrooms with wall-to-wall carpeting and shared full bath. Unfinished basement provides tons of extra storage and a full size washer/dryer for added efficiency. Private tree lined backyard offers both privacy and plenty of room to entertain!

Pets under 50lbs welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE1859052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 W. Strathmore Ave have any available units?
3902 W. Strathmore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3902 W. Strathmore Ave have?
Some of 3902 W. Strathmore Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 W. Strathmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3902 W. Strathmore Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 W. Strathmore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3902 W. Strathmore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3902 W. Strathmore Ave offer parking?
No, 3902 W. Strathmore Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3902 W. Strathmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3902 W. Strathmore Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 W. Strathmore Ave have a pool?
No, 3902 W. Strathmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3902 W. Strathmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 3902 W. Strathmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 W. Strathmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3902 W. Strathmore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Move Cross Country
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland