All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3902 BATEMAN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3902 BATEMAN AVENUE
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

3902 BATEMAN AVENUE

3902 Bateman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3902 Bateman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Windsor Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Amazing opportunity! This listing is for a shared house. Tenant will have use of two bedrooms and a bath in a shared house. Common area/kitchen/laundry will be shared with the owner. Laundry on main level. House rules apply. Property certified lead safe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 BATEMAN AVENUE have any available units?
3902 BATEMAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3902 BATEMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3902 BATEMAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 BATEMAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3902 BATEMAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3902 BATEMAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3902 BATEMAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3902 BATEMAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 BATEMAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 BATEMAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3902 BATEMAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3902 BATEMAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3902 BATEMAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 BATEMAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3902 BATEMAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3902 BATEMAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3902 BATEMAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eden
777 S Eden St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland