Amazing opportunity! This listing is for a shared house. Tenant will have use of two bedrooms and a bath in a shared house. Common area/kitchen/laundry will be shared with the owner. Laundry on main level. House rules apply. Property certified lead safe.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3902 BATEMAN AVENUE have any available units?
3902 BATEMAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3902 BATEMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3902 BATEMAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.