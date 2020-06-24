Beautifully three level townhouse...with three bedrooms and one full one, half bath. (Small Dogs allowed, No cats, 2 year leases required, Credit score of 575 required, $3500 monthly income required) **Section 8 accepted
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3840 SINCLAIR LANE have any available units?
3840 SINCLAIR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3840 SINCLAIR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3840 SINCLAIR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 SINCLAIR LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3840 SINCLAIR LANE is pet friendly.
Does 3840 SINCLAIR LANE offer parking?
No, 3840 SINCLAIR LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3840 SINCLAIR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3840 SINCLAIR LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 SINCLAIR LANE have a pool?
No, 3840 SINCLAIR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3840 SINCLAIR LANE have accessible units?
No, 3840 SINCLAIR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 SINCLAIR LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3840 SINCLAIR LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3840 SINCLAIR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3840 SINCLAIR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.