3829 Roland Avenue Available 03/08/19 Modern 2 Bedroom Home w/ Den/Bonus Room ~ Hampden - Modern 2 bedroom home in Hampden centrally located to the all-new Rotunda and The Avenue. The main level offers an open living and dining area with an updated kitchen that leads to the backyard. The upper level provides a spacious bedroom, full bath plus a bonus room/den that can also be used as a bedroom.

A third-floor master suite features a modern full bath and access to a rear deck. Washer/dryer and central air for added convenience. Hardwood floors, exposed brick and modern updates throughout!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com



(RLNE4619277)