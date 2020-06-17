All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3829 Roland Avenue

3829 Roland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3829 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
3829 Roland Avenue Available 03/08/19 Modern 2 Bedroom Home w/ Den/Bonus Room ~ Hampden - Modern 2 bedroom home in Hampden centrally located to the all-new Rotunda and The Avenue. The main level offers an open living and dining area with an updated kitchen that leads to the backyard. The upper level provides a spacious bedroom, full bath plus a bonus room/den that can also be used as a bedroom.
A third-floor master suite features a modern full bath and access to a rear deck. Washer/dryer and central air for added convenience. Hardwood floors, exposed brick and modern updates throughout!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Management Group - Baltimore Property Managers
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4619277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3829 Roland Avenue have any available units?
3829 Roland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3829 Roland Avenue have?
Some of 3829 Roland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3829 Roland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3829 Roland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 Roland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3829 Roland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3829 Roland Avenue offer parking?
No, 3829 Roland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3829 Roland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3829 Roland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 Roland Avenue have a pool?
No, 3829 Roland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3829 Roland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3829 Roland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 Roland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3829 Roland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
