Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Minutes to local colleges! This condo offers 2 spacious bedrooms with loads of closet space. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and separate bathroom. Generous living room and dining room as well as a balcony. Kitchen includes all appliances. New windows, shared laundry. Community pool and club house. No smoking or pets allowed.