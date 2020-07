Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

4 OR 5BD/2BA IN QUIET AREA - Property Id: 143852



BEAUTIFUL 5BR/2FULL BATH IN QUIET AREA! INCLUDES NEW KITCHEN WITH BLACK APPLIANCES , OVER THE RANGE MICROWAVE. 2 NEW GORGEOUS BATHROOMS, FINISHED BASEMENT, WASHER & DRYER. CEILING FANS HRDWOOD FLOORS, PORCH, ALSO INCLUDED CAN ALSO BE USED AS 4 BEDROOMS.

CONTACT JAYTEE AT 410-989-1243

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/143852

Property Id 143852



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5607446)