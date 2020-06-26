Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3815 OAKFORD AVENUE
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:27 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3815 OAKFORD AVENUE
3815 Oakford Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3815 Oakford Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
Callaway - Garrison
Amenities
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated with fresh paint and new flooring. Sample photos show multiple units. Come take a look at the available units!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3815 OAKFORD AVENUE have any available units?
3815 OAKFORD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3815 OAKFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3815 OAKFORD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 OAKFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3815 OAKFORD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3815 OAKFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3815 OAKFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3815 OAKFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 OAKFORD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 OAKFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3815 OAKFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3815 OAKFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3815 OAKFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 OAKFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 OAKFORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3815 OAKFORD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3815 OAKFORD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
