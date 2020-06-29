Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3802 Biddison Ln/ Charming 3 to 4 bed, 1.5 bath House - Another gem just waiting for someone to rent it. Quaint living room with carpets and decorative fireplace. Just wait till you see the large dining room. Large and bright with vinyl flooring. Cute galley kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a porch that overlooks a huge back yard. We have 2 large bedrooms on the first floor with carpet and fresh paint. The roomy bath is light and bright. The second floor has 2 bedrooms with a potential office or dressing room. You will love the cute little bath. Large unfinished basement. CAC. Also a garage. Pets are case by case with non-refundable pet fee. Available Now. $1470/month + utilities.



