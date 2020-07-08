3703 E LOMBARD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You'll love this ONE OF A KIND top floor apartment home located within minutes to downtown Baltimore.Brand new carpeting in the bedrooms.Upgraded kitchen with European style cabinetry, back splash, modern appliances and plenty of table space.Open floor plan with large living room with tiled flooring.Full size Washer and Dryer.All rooms network ready with Cat5 jacks.CAT FRIENDLY - 1 cat permitted.Only ONE BLOCK from shopping center and BUS STOP.The Inner Harbor is across the bridge.Don't wait on this one! Inquire TODAY!!!