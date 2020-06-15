All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3642 Greenvale Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3642 Greenvale Rd
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

3642 Greenvale Rd

3642 Greenvale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3642 Greenvale Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Violetville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3642 Greenvale Rd Available 04/13/19 3BR/1BA Townhome in Violetteville (St. Agnes Hospital) - Beautiful 3 bedroom EOG townhome in Violetteville boasts hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Additional features include a partially finished basement and fenced rear yard. Conveniently located to St Agnes hospital, I95 & I695.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE1858662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3642 Greenvale Rd have any available units?
3642 Greenvale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3642 Greenvale Rd have?
Some of 3642 Greenvale Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3642 Greenvale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3642 Greenvale Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3642 Greenvale Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3642 Greenvale Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3642 Greenvale Rd offer parking?
No, 3642 Greenvale Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3642 Greenvale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3642 Greenvale Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3642 Greenvale Rd have a pool?
No, 3642 Greenvale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3642 Greenvale Rd have accessible units?
No, 3642 Greenvale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3642 Greenvale Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3642 Greenvale Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland