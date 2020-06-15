Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3642 Greenvale Rd Available 04/13/19 3BR/1BA Townhome in Violetteville (St. Agnes Hospital) - Beautiful 3 bedroom EOG townhome in Violetteville boasts hardwood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Additional features include a partially finished basement and fenced rear yard. Conveniently located to St Agnes hospital, I95 & I695.



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



