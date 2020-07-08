Rent Calculator
3610 West Bay Avenue, 1st Floor
3610 West Bay Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
3610 West Bay Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
patio / balcony
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 bath, porch front first floor apartment. Fresh paint, new carpet, close to public transportation and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3610 West Bay Avenue, 1st Floor have any available units?
3610 West Bay Avenue, 1st Floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3610 West Bay Avenue, 1st Floor have?
Some of 3610 West Bay Avenue, 1st Floor's amenities include patio / balcony, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3610 West Bay Avenue, 1st Floor currently offering any rent specials?
3610 West Bay Avenue, 1st Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 West Bay Avenue, 1st Floor pet-friendly?
No, 3610 West Bay Avenue, 1st Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3610 West Bay Avenue, 1st Floor offer parking?
No, 3610 West Bay Avenue, 1st Floor does not offer parking.
Does 3610 West Bay Avenue, 1st Floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 West Bay Avenue, 1st Floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 West Bay Avenue, 1st Floor have a pool?
No, 3610 West Bay Avenue, 1st Floor does not have a pool.
Does 3610 West Bay Avenue, 1st Floor have accessible units?
No, 3610 West Bay Avenue, 1st Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 West Bay Avenue, 1st Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 West Bay Avenue, 1st Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
