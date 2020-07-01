All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3600 CEDARDALE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3600 CEDARDALE ROAD
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

3600 CEDARDALE ROAD

3600 Cedardale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3600 Cedardale Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Ashburton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 CEDARDALE ROAD have any available units?
3600 CEDARDALE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3600 CEDARDALE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3600 CEDARDALE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 CEDARDALE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3600 CEDARDALE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3600 CEDARDALE ROAD offer parking?
No, 3600 CEDARDALE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3600 CEDARDALE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3600 CEDARDALE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 CEDARDALE ROAD have a pool?
No, 3600 CEDARDALE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3600 CEDARDALE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3600 CEDARDALE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 CEDARDALE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3600 CEDARDALE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3600 CEDARDALE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3600 CEDARDALE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Southwood Townhomes
600 Reedbird Ave
Baltimore, MD 21225
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland