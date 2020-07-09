All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3557 Wilkens Ave
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

3557 Wilkens Ave

3557 Wilkens Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3557 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Violetville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fully renovated 2 bedroom townhome just blocks away from St. Agnes Hospital with convenient access to I95 and close to UMBC. Spacious living room with neutral colors leads to an updated eat-in kitchen with wood flooring! Upper level boasts 2 large bedrooms with ceiling fans and ample closet space, as well as a renovated bath with custom tile shower. Finished lower level has an additional powder room and can be used as a family room or a bonus 3rd bedroom. The basement also includes a convenient laundry/storage area with full-sized washer/dryer included! Additional features included a covered front porch and a rear deck that leads to a large backyard with coveted 2 car parking pad!

One small pet considered with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE5802808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3557 Wilkens Ave have any available units?
3557 Wilkens Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3557 Wilkens Ave have?
Some of 3557 Wilkens Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3557 Wilkens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3557 Wilkens Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3557 Wilkens Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3557 Wilkens Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3557 Wilkens Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3557 Wilkens Ave offers parking.
Does 3557 Wilkens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3557 Wilkens Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3557 Wilkens Ave have a pool?
No, 3557 Wilkens Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3557 Wilkens Ave have accessible units?
No, 3557 Wilkens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3557 Wilkens Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3557 Wilkens Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

