3557 Wilkens Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fully renovated 2 bedroom townhome just blocks away from St. Agnes Hospital with convenient access to I95 and close to UMBC. Spacious living room with neutral colors leads to an updated eat-in kitchen with wood flooring! Upper level boasts 2 large bedrooms with ceiling fans and ample closet space, as well as a renovated bath with custom tile shower. Finished lower level has an additional powder room and can be used as a family room or a bonus 3rd bedroom. The basement also includes a convenient laundry/storage area with full-sized washer/dryer included! Additional features included a covered front porch and a rear deck that leads to a large backyard with coveted 2 car parking pad!



One small pet considered with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



