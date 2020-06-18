All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3557 4th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3557 4th St
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

3557 4th St

3557 4th Street · (410) 354-1801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3557 4th Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy two bedroom townhouse available now. Your new home includes two bedroom, living room, dining room, kitchen and a full bathroom. Enjoy relaxing in your back yard. The house is located on a quiet street conveniently located near the Baltimore Inner Harbor, BWI, Federal Hill and Baltimore's Horseshoe & Live Casino's. Unit is within walking distance to all major transportation (bus line, light rail and MARC train) we are pet friendly.
Are you a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, Nurse, Doctor or in the Military. Ask how you can save additional money off of the monthly rent.
Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3557 4th St have any available units?
3557 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3557 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
3557 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3557 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3557 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 3557 4th St offer parking?
No, 3557 4th St does not offer parking.
Does 3557 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3557 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3557 4th St have a pool?
No, 3557 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 3557 4th St have accessible units?
No, 3557 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3557 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3557 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3557 4th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3557 4th St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3557 4th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct
Baltimore, MD 21244
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity