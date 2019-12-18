3521 Horton Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Spacious 3 bedroom townhome with natural light in Brooklyn. Take a look at your big living room with hardwood floors throughout as you walk into your separate dining room and bright kitchen with updated countertops and nice white appliances. From there, walk on out to your fenced in backyard with plenty of room for activities!



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore



