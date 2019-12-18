All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3521 Horton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3521 Horton Ave
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

3521 Horton Ave

3521 Horton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3521 Horton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome with natural light in Brooklyn. Take a look at your big living room with hardwood floors throughout as you walk into your separate dining room and bright kitchen with updated countertops and nice white appliances. From there, walk on out to your fenced in backyard with plenty of room for activities!

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore

(RLNE4874278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3521 Horton Ave have any available units?
3521 Horton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 3521 Horton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3521 Horton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 Horton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3521 Horton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3521 Horton Ave offer parking?
No, 3521 Horton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3521 Horton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3521 Horton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 Horton Ave have a pool?
No, 3521 Horton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3521 Horton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3521 Horton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 Horton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3521 Horton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3521 Horton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3521 Horton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland