Baltimore, MD
3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:27 PM

3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W

3516 Springdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3516 Springdale Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Forest Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Spacious 2BR 1 BA, Second Floor Apt. with w/w carpet, fresh paint, screened porch, close to shopping and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W have any available units?
3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W have?
Some of 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W's amenities include patio / balcony, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W offer parking?
No, 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W does not offer parking.
Does 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W have a pool?
No, 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W have accessible units?
No, 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W does not have units with dishwashers.

