Baltimore, MD
3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:27 PM
3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W
3516 Springdale Avenue
No Longer Available
3516 Springdale Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Forest Park
patio / balcony
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 2BR 1 BA, Second Floor Apt. with w/w carpet, fresh paint, screened porch, close to shopping and public transportation.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W have any available units?
3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W have?
Some of 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W's amenities include patio / balcony, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W offer parking?
No, 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W does not offer parking.
Does 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W have a pool?
No, 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W have accessible units?
No, 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 Springdale Avenue, #2W does not have units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
