in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

35 S Carey Street Available 07/26/19 Large Renovated Townhome in Washington Village - Beautifully renovated center all-brick town home. 4 levels. Convenient powder room on main level, separate dining room and spacious eat -in kitchen. 2 bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Master suite on top level with changing room, full bath with shower, and walk in closet. Wood floors and fresh paint throughout. Fenced back yard, unfinished storage basement with laundry (washer/dryer included). Central air and heat.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.



2 or 3 BR Housing vouchers welcome.



Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com for questions or to schedule a showing.



