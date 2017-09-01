All apartments in Baltimore
35 S Carey Street
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

35 S Carey Street

35 South Carey Street · No Longer Available
Location

35 South Carey Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Hollins Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
35 S Carey Street Available 07/26/19 Large Renovated Townhome in Washington Village - Beautifully renovated center all-brick town home. 4 levels. Convenient powder room on main level, separate dining room and spacious eat -in kitchen. 2 bedrooms and full bath on upper level. Master suite on top level with changing room, full bath with shower, and walk in closet. Wood floors and fresh paint throughout. Fenced back yard, unfinished storage basement with laundry (washer/dryer included). Central air and heat.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

2 or 3 BR Housing vouchers welcome.

Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals.com for questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3739329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 S Carey Street have any available units?
35 S Carey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 S Carey Street have?
Some of 35 S Carey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 S Carey Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 S Carey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 S Carey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 S Carey Street is pet friendly.
Does 35 S Carey Street offer parking?
No, 35 S Carey Street does not offer parking.
Does 35 S Carey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 S Carey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 S Carey Street have a pool?
No, 35 S Carey Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 S Carey Street have accessible units?
No, 35 S Carey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 S Carey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 S Carey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
