Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

3444 Chestnut Avenue Available 07/17/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Townhome in Hampden! - Charming 3 bedroom townhome in Hampden with hardwood floors throughout. A spacious light- filled living room and separate dining room offer built-in shelves, and lead to an updated kitchen with newer cabinets and granite countertops. Additional features include a covered back porch and fenced yard. The upper level boasts three spacious bedrooms and updated bath. The master bedroom has built-in cabinets and shelves. A spacious storage basement offers a full-sized washer/dryer.



Pets welcome with additional deposit.

Proof of renter’s insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



