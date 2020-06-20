All apartments in Baltimore
3444 Chestnut Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

3444 Chestnut Avenue

3444 Chestnut Avenue · (410) 440-8284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3444 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3444 Chestnut Avenue · Avail. Jul 17

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1272 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
3444 Chestnut Avenue Available 07/17/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Townhome in Hampden! - Charming 3 bedroom townhome in Hampden with hardwood floors throughout. A spacious light- filled living room and separate dining room offer built-in shelves, and lead to an updated kitchen with newer cabinets and granite countertops. Additional features include a covered back porch and fenced yard. The upper level boasts three spacious bedrooms and updated bath. The master bedroom has built-in cabinets and shelves. A spacious storage basement offers a full-sized washer/dryer.

Pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renter’s insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Eric at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.440.8284 or email ebrecka@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE2583783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3444 Chestnut Avenue have any available units?
3444 Chestnut Avenue has a unit available for $1,655 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3444 Chestnut Avenue have?
Some of 3444 Chestnut Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3444 Chestnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3444 Chestnut Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3444 Chestnut Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3444 Chestnut Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3444 Chestnut Avenue offer parking?
No, 3444 Chestnut Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3444 Chestnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3444 Chestnut Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3444 Chestnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 3444 Chestnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3444 Chestnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3444 Chestnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3444 Chestnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3444 Chestnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
