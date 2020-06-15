All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

3428 Roland Ave

3428 Roland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3428 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hampden

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Reduced price! Won't last long! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath spacious home. Newly Renovated and ready for new residents!! Won't last long!!

To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser

https://showmojo.com/
or call 1800-837-0037 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

Small pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas heat, water, sewer, trash
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE5061260)

