Last updated August 7 2019 at 7:40 PM
1 of 3
3428 BELAIR RD
3428 Belair Rd
No Longer Available
Location
3428 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21213
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Ground floor storefront. Open space that can be used for store or office space. Great visibility from street. Rear storage room or additional store space. One parking space in alley included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3428 BELAIR RD have any available units?
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
Baltimore Rent Report
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3428 BELAIR RD currently offering any rent specials?
3428 BELAIR RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 BELAIR RD pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 3428 BELAIR RD offer parking?
Yes, 3428 BELAIR RD offers parking.
Does 3428 BELAIR RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3428 BELAIR RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 BELAIR RD have a pool?
No, 3428 BELAIR RD does not have a pool.
Does 3428 BELAIR RD have accessible units?
No, 3428 BELAIR RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 BELAIR RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3428 BELAIR RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3428 BELAIR RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3428 BELAIR RD does not have units with air conditioning.
