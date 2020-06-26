All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3419 CHESTNUT AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3419 CHESTNUT AVE
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:00 AM

3419 CHESTNUT AVE

3419 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3419 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211
Wyman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great rental property in the heart of Hampden - walking distance to the Avenue. Three spacious bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Sunny enclosed front porch with new windows, storm door, and tiled floor welcomes you! Freshly painted throughout, beautiful hardwood floors on main level and new tile floor in kitchen, laundry and front porch. Totally updated bathroom on second floor. Separate dining room. Spacious kitchen with new refrigerator, plenty of counter space Separate laundry area in rear. One car parking pad! Apply online at www.longandfoster.com or email Caroline.Meredith@lnf.com. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 CHESTNUT AVE have any available units?
3419 CHESTNUT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3419 CHESTNUT AVE have?
Some of 3419 CHESTNUT AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 CHESTNUT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3419 CHESTNUT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 CHESTNUT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3419 CHESTNUT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3419 CHESTNUT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3419 CHESTNUT AVE offers parking.
Does 3419 CHESTNUT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 CHESTNUT AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 CHESTNUT AVE have a pool?
No, 3419 CHESTNUT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3419 CHESTNUT AVE have accessible units?
No, 3419 CHESTNUT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 CHESTNUT AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 CHESTNUT AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Williston Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Court
Baltimore, MD 21229
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland