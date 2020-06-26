3419 CHESTNUT AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Great rental property in the heart of Hampden - walking distance to the Avenue. Three spacious bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Sunny enclosed front porch with new windows, storm door, and tiled floor welcomes you! Freshly painted throughout, beautiful hardwood floors on main level and new tile floor in kitchen, laundry and front porch. Totally updated bathroom on second floor. Separate dining room. Spacious kitchen with new refrigerator, plenty of counter space Separate laundry area in rear. One car parking pad! Apply online at www.longandfoster.com or email Caroline.Meredith@lnf.com. Sorry, no pets.