/
Baltimore, MD
/
3402 E PRATT ST
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 AM

3402 E PRATT ST

3402 East Pratt Street · No Longer Available
Location

3402 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Baltimore Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
Located on a quiet street, this sun-filled, renovated Patterson Park/Highlandtown home is a must see. Blocks to the park, this home includes an open floor plan, updated kitchen and baths, two-three bedrooms, beautiful hardwood floors, lower level recreation room, laundry area, full bath and storage room. Upper level has two bedrooms, large full bath and an extra room for your office/master closet or future laundry room, or second full bath. Backyard has room to convert to a two car parking, or your master gardening needs. This wonderful Baltimore home has everything you want and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 E PRATT ST have any available units?
3402 E PRATT ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3402 E PRATT ST have?
Some of 3402 E PRATT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 E PRATT ST currently offering any rent specials?
3402 E PRATT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 E PRATT ST pet-friendly?
No, 3402 E PRATT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3402 E PRATT ST offer parking?
Yes, 3402 E PRATT ST offers parking.
Does 3402 E PRATT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3402 E PRATT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 E PRATT ST have a pool?
No, 3402 E PRATT ST does not have a pool.
Does 3402 E PRATT ST have accessible units?
No, 3402 E PRATT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 E PRATT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3402 E PRATT ST has units with dishwashers.
