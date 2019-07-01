3402 E PRATT ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Located on a quiet street, this sun-filled, renovated Patterson Park/Highlandtown home is a must see. Blocks to the park, this home includes an open floor plan, updated kitchen and baths, two-three bedrooms, beautiful hardwood floors, lower level recreation room, laundry area, full bath and storage room. Upper level has two bedrooms, large full bath and an extra room for your office/master closet or future laundry room, or second full bath. Backyard has room to convert to a two car parking, or your master gardening needs. This wonderful Baltimore home has everything you want and more!