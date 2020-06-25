All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
329 Homeland Southway #2B
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

329 Homeland Southway #2B

329 Homeland Southway · No Longer Available
Location

329 Homeland Southway, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Charles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
329 Homeland Southway #2B Available 09/07/19 Villages of Homeland 2BA/2BA Condo - Available 9/7 - Villages of Homeland 2bd/2ba Condo Near Loyola & NDM with CAC, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Ample Closet Space, and Washer/Dryer in Home. This amazing unit also comes with Ample off-street Parking, Community Pool, and Water is Included in the Rent! Available now!--Students Welcome!

There is a one time parking permit charge of $260.00 per vehicle. Two vehicle maximum.

End of May 2020 or 2021 leases wanted!

Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4337439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Homeland Southway #2B have any available units?
329 Homeland Southway #2B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 Homeland Southway #2B have?
Some of 329 Homeland Southway #2B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Homeland Southway #2B currently offering any rent specials?
329 Homeland Southway #2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Homeland Southway #2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 Homeland Southway #2B is pet friendly.
Does 329 Homeland Southway #2B offer parking?
Yes, 329 Homeland Southway #2B offers parking.
Does 329 Homeland Southway #2B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 329 Homeland Southway #2B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Homeland Southway #2B have a pool?
Yes, 329 Homeland Southway #2B has a pool.
Does 329 Homeland Southway #2B have accessible units?
No, 329 Homeland Southway #2B does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Homeland Southway #2B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 Homeland Southway #2B has units with dishwashers.
