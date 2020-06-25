Amenities

329 Homeland Southway #2B Available 09/07/19 Villages of Homeland 2BA/2BA Condo - Available 9/7 - Villages of Homeland 2bd/2ba Condo Near Loyola & NDM with CAC, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Ample Closet Space, and Washer/Dryer in Home. This amazing unit also comes with Ample off-street Parking, Community Pool, and Water is Included in the Rent! Available now!--Students Welcome!



There is a one time parking permit charge of $260.00 per vehicle. Two vehicle maximum.



End of May 2020 or 2021 leases wanted!



Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



(RLNE4337439)