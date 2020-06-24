327 S Stricker Street

Amenities

Huge New Renovation in Union Station (Mount Clare) - A must see! Fully renovated with wood floors throughout. Brand new maple cabinets and granite in kitchen. Huge living room/dining combo. Renovated baths. Loads of light. Large deck with steps to fenced yard off of kitchen.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.



Housing vouchers welcome.



You can apply for this home or get more information at www.baltrentals.com.



