Baltimore, MD
327 S Stricker Street
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

327 S Stricker Street

327 South Stricker Street · No Longer Available
Location

327 South Stricker Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge New Renovation in Union Station (Mount Clare) - A must see! Fully renovated with wood floors throughout. Brand new maple cabinets and granite in kitchen. Huge living room/dining combo. Renovated baths. Loads of light. Large deck with steps to fenced yard off of kitchen.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

Housing vouchers welcome.

You can apply for this home or get more information at www.baltrentals.com.

(RLNE1855002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 S Stricker Street have any available units?
327 S Stricker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 S Stricker Street have?
Some of 327 S Stricker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 S Stricker Street currently offering any rent specials?
327 S Stricker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 S Stricker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 327 S Stricker Street is pet friendly.
Does 327 S Stricker Street offer parking?
No, 327 S Stricker Street does not offer parking.
Does 327 S Stricker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 S Stricker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 S Stricker Street have a pool?
No, 327 S Stricker Street does not have a pool.
Does 327 S Stricker Street have accessible units?
No, 327 S Stricker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 327 S Stricker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 S Stricker Street has units with dishwashers.
