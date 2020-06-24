327 S Stricker Street

327 South Stricker Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 Pratt Monroe
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Huge New Renovation in Union Station (Mount Clare) - A must see! Fully renovated with wood floors throughout. Brand new maple cabinets and granite in kitchen. Huge living room/dining combo. Renovated baths. Loads of light. Large deck with steps to fenced yard off of kitchen.
Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.
Housing vouchers welcome.
You can apply for this home or get more information at www.baltrentals.com.
(RLNE1855002)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
