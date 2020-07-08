All apartments in Baltimore
3223 Chesterfield Ave
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

3223 Chesterfield Ave

3223 Chesterfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3223 Chesterfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Belair - Edison

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Renovated 2 BD + Den & 2 BA Home in Belair-Edison - This newly renovated 2 bedroom home + den is move-in ready. Two of the bedrooms are upstairs and the den is downstairs in the basement. Living room features fireplace and ceiling fan. Kitchen features granite counter tops and wooden cabinets. Near schools and shopping. Contact us today.

(RLNE5755049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 Chesterfield Ave have any available units?
3223 Chesterfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3223 Chesterfield Ave have?
Some of 3223 Chesterfield Ave's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 Chesterfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3223 Chesterfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 Chesterfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3223 Chesterfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3223 Chesterfield Ave offer parking?
No, 3223 Chesterfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3223 Chesterfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 Chesterfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 Chesterfield Ave have a pool?
No, 3223 Chesterfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3223 Chesterfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 3223 Chesterfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 Chesterfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3223 Chesterfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

