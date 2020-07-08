Beautifully Renovated 2 BD + Den & 2 BA Home in Belair-Edison - This newly renovated 2 bedroom home + den is move-in ready. Two of the bedrooms are upstairs and the den is downstairs in the basement. Living room features fireplace and ceiling fan. Kitchen features granite counter tops and wooden cabinets. Near schools and shopping. Contact us today.
(RLNE5755049)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3223 Chesterfield Ave have any available units?
3223 Chesterfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3223 Chesterfield Ave have?
Some of 3223 Chesterfield Ave's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 Chesterfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3223 Chesterfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.