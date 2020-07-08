3223 Chesterfield Ave

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully Renovated 2 BD + Den & 2 BA Home in Belair-Edison - This newly renovated 2 bedroom home + den is move-in ready. Two of the bedrooms are upstairs and the den is downstairs in the basement. Living room features fireplace and ceiling fan. Kitchen features granite counter tops and wooden cabinets. Near schools and shopping. Contact us today.



(RLNE5755049)