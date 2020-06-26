Rent Calculator
3218 Westmont Ave
3218 Westmont Ave
3218 Westmont Avenue
Location
3218 Westmont Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21216
Rosemont
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated 3Bd/1Bath Townhome!! Brand new carpets! Updated Kitchen! Basement included!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3218 Westmont Ave have any available units?
3218 Westmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 3218 Westmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3218 Westmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 Westmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3218 Westmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3218 Westmont Ave offer parking?
No, 3218 Westmont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3218 Westmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3218 Westmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 Westmont Ave have a pool?
No, 3218 Westmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3218 Westmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 3218 Westmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 Westmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3218 Westmont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3218 Westmont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3218 Westmont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
