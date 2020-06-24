Amenities
3209 Beverly Rd Available 03/08/19 Must-see 3 Bed/2 Bath SFH w/ Garage in Beverly Hills! - Must-see 3 bedroom home with private drive and detached garage in Beverly Hills! Covered front porch opens to a bright living area with cozy decorative fireplace, wood flooring, bonus full bath, and fresh paint! Separate dining room leads to a well-equipped galley kitchen with gas range and built-in dishwasher. Comfortable upper level bedrooms share a full bath with combined soaking tub/shower enclosure. Improved basement offers added space to relax or entertain with full size washer/dryer included for convenience!
Only minutes from Harford Rd, Belair Rd, and Walther Ave commuter routes
20 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor
Less than 10 minutes to Morgan State
VOUCHERS WELCOME! Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com
Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4710004)