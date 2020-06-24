All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3209 Beverly Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3209 Beverly Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3209 Beverly Rd

3209 Beverly Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3209 Beverly Road, Baltimore, MD 21214
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
garage
3209 Beverly Rd Available 03/08/19 Must-see 3 Bed/2 Bath SFH w/ Garage in Beverly Hills! - Must-see 3 bedroom home with private drive and detached garage in Beverly Hills! Covered front porch opens to a bright living area with cozy decorative fireplace, wood flooring, bonus full bath, and fresh paint! Separate dining room leads to a well-equipped galley kitchen with gas range and built-in dishwasher. Comfortable upper level bedrooms share a full bath with combined soaking tub/shower enclosure. Improved basement offers added space to relax or entertain with full size washer/dryer included for convenience!

Only minutes from Harford Rd, Belair Rd, and Walther Ave commuter routes
20 minutes to Downtown/Inner Harbor
Less than 10 minutes to Morgan State

VOUCHERS WELCOME! Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4710004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Beverly Rd have any available units?
3209 Beverly Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 Beverly Rd have?
Some of 3209 Beverly Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Beverly Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Beverly Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Beverly Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3209 Beverly Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3209 Beverly Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3209 Beverly Rd offers parking.
Does 3209 Beverly Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3209 Beverly Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Beverly Rd have a pool?
No, 3209 Beverly Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Beverly Rd have accessible units?
No, 3209 Beverly Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Beverly Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 Beverly Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D
Baltimore, MD 21206

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland