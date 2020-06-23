All apartments in Baltimore
3207 Guilford Ave
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

3207 Guilford Ave

3207 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3207 Guilford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Abell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2020 JHU Off-Campus 7bd/3.5ba Charles Village home. Near JHU! Available for June move in! - 2020 JHU Off-Campus spacious 7bd/3.5ba Charles Village home. Near JHU! Available for June move in! Brand-new hardwood floors! Tile floors. Updated kitchen with dishwasher. Unfinished Basement. Front and rear porch. Overhead lighting throughout. Utilities not included in rent. Washer & Dryer Included.

Conveniently located near JHU Homewood campus. Students welcome!

Short term lease option at a reduced rent rate ending May 2020 also available! Call our leasing office for details!

Pet Policy: Cats/Small Dogs Allowed. Breed Restrictions Apply. $15/month per pet & a $100 Non-refundable pet fee per pet.

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE3797406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 Guilford Ave have any available units?
3207 Guilford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3207 Guilford Ave have?
Some of 3207 Guilford Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3207 Guilford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Guilford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Guilford Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3207 Guilford Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3207 Guilford Ave offer parking?
No, 3207 Guilford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3207 Guilford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3207 Guilford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Guilford Ave have a pool?
No, 3207 Guilford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3207 Guilford Ave have accessible units?
No, 3207 Guilford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Guilford Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3207 Guilford Ave has units with dishwashers.
