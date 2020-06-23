3207 Guilford Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2020 JHU Off-Campus 7bd/3.5ba Charles Village home. Near JHU! Available for June move in! - 2020 JHU Off-Campus spacious 7bd/3.5ba Charles Village home. Near JHU! Available for June move in! Brand-new hardwood floors! Tile floors. Updated kitchen with dishwasher. Unfinished Basement. Front and rear porch. Overhead lighting throughout. Utilities not included in rent. Washer & Dryer Included.



Conveniently located near JHU Homewood campus. Students welcome!



Short term lease option at a reduced rent rate ending May 2020 also available! Call our leasing office for details!



Pet Policy: Cats/Small Dogs Allowed. Breed Restrictions Apply. $15/month per pet & a $100 Non-refundable pet fee per pet.



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



