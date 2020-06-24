316 PADDINGTON ROAD

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss this adorable 3 bed / 1.5 bath home in the heart of homeland. This home features an open living arrangement with original refinished hardwood floors, stunning kitchen with exposed brick, granite counters, ss appliances and an abundance of natural light. The basement has been updated to enhance the homes original features as well as many stunning additions to the outdoor living space. The owners have also added in an underground water draining system. Convenient to dining, traveling and entertaining! Come on by and check it out. PETS ALLOWED and Oil is not included